2024 Year-End Donations: Secure Your Impact on Radio

As the year draws to a close, you can still make a 2024 contribution to non-profits making a difference in the radio industry. Donations made before midnight on December 31 can make an immediate impact and may qualify for tax deductions.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America

The BFoA provides critical financial assistance to broadcasters in need, including those facing illness, emergencies, or life-altering events. Find out more about their mission from BFoA President Tim McCarthy here and donate here.

Library of American Broadcasting Foundation

The LABF preserves and celebrates the history of broadcasting while supporting educational initiatives. Read about its mission as told by its Board of Directors here and donate here.

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio

MIW empowers women in radio through mentorship, leadership development, and advocacy. Board President Ruth Preslaff explains MIW’s history and direction with Radio Ink here. Donate here.

Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

AWM and the AWMF advance opportunities for women in media and highlight their contributions through programs and initiatives like the Gracie Awards. Discover how AWM/F makes a difference from President Becky Brooks here and donate here.

Support the future of broadcasting and ensure these organizations can continue their invaluable work in 2025. Visit the links above to learn more and donate today.