Tammy Oakland Takes Over Middays On Denver’s KOSI 101.1

Tammy Oakland is joining Bonneville Denver as the new midday host for KOSI 101.1. Oakland was previously at iHeartMedia’s Sunny 106.3 (KKLI) in Colorado Springs, where she served as midday host and Assistant Program Director until an August layoff.

Before her thirteen years at KKLI, Oakland held on-air roles at 92.9 The Peak (KKPK), 102 KCS (KKCS), and 100.7 The Kat (KATM).

Oakland remarked, “I am so thrilled to be on air in Denver. I have been fortunate enough to spend my entire radio career in Colorado, and it is an honor to join the legendary team of KOSI.”

KOSI Program Director Brian Michel stated, “Adding talent like Tammy to the already extraordinary team on KOSI will ensure that the brand keeps its spot as Denver’s most listened-to radio station.”