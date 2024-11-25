Giving Tuesday Spotlight: Broadcasters Foundation of America

As Giving Tuesday 2024 approaches on December 3, Radio Ink is spotlighting the non-profit organizations dedicated to making a difference in the radio community. Today, we talk with Broadcasters Foundation of America President Tim McCarthy about the organization’s vital work, how contributions directly help broadcasters in need, and what’s on the horizon for 2025.

Radio Ink: For those unaware, what is the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America?

Tim McCarthy: Our mission is to take care of broadcasters who find themselves in very difficult situations due to health and acute financial need that goes with that. So that could be anything from cancer or some other illness to having a hard time making ends meet. Some are living at the poverty level, some can’t pay their mortgage, some can’t buy their medicine. It’s a much greater need than people realize.

Radio Ink: For those who choose to donate on Giving Tuesday, how does this money go to help these broadcasters?

Tim McCarthy: So all the money that we see on Giving Tuesday goes directly to grants. So whether you give $50 or $1,000, that money goes into what we call our Guardian Fund, which is used to send out the monthly grants. Those checks go out every single month like clockwork.

Radio Ink: A great example of the Broadcasters Foundation’s mission is how quickly you all jumped into action to assist those in the industry after Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton hit the Southeast. How did that response come about?

Tim McCarthy: Number one, because the events in North Carolina and Florida were so devastating and tragic, we changed our emergency grant guidelines that make it easier for people to apply for grants. So for example, if folks didn’t have internet service, what we did is you could apply for grants through your manager and they could submit multiple grants at once. We had many broadcasters who did it that way because it was just so difficult.

The other thing we did, was we partnered up with the Florida Association of Broadcasters, as well as John Catsimitidis from Red Apple Media, who each gave us $25,000 for emergency grant donations. Other broadcasters like the Idea Bank and mid-market groups jumped to it, too.

Radio Ink: And for those who are looking to help, there’s a very fun and unique way they can get in on that. Right now the Fantasy Gifts and Experiences Auction for Good is going on. You all are teaming up with the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. How did that come about?

Tim McCarthy: [Radio Ink‘s] Deborah Parenti, [LABF Co-Chair] Heidi Raphael, and Chachi at Benztown approached me about this idea to do this first-time unique auction that we can put out to all broadcasters. We got on a conference call. We all agreed this is a good thing for broadcasting. It’s fun. It’s holiday time, so people may want to buy gifts. So we ask for all our partners for donations to kick things in.

And the best thing about it is, regardless of how much we raise, the awareness of both foundations is critical. The Library just does a tremendous job of preserving history. So partnering together as a collective resource is just a great way to go and radio has really jumped on board.

Radio Ink: It’s been a big year for the Broadcasters Foundation – what’s on the horizon for 2025?

Tim McCarthy: Well, we’re continuing with our Media Mixers for sure. We’re going expand that to markets like Dallas and Washington and we’re going to go back to LA again. They’ve been super successful, people like them, and it really spreads our message and what we’re doing.

We’ll also have our annual Golden Mic Gala – which we’ll announce the winners of very, very soon – and our Las Vegas Golf Tournament and our Celebrity Golf Tournament. We’re looking at doing a Speakers Bureau as well, maybe once a quarter with broadcast professionals as more of an educational endeavor.

Radio Ink: For those who want to get involved specifically with the Broadcasters Foundation, what’s the best way to do that?

Tim McCarthy: The easiest way is really to go online or call us, but it’s also important to let people know about what we do. We want to give out more grants and help more people. But whether it’s $50, $100, or whatever, as you build your career, you can contribute to the Foundation. And God forbid, 10 years from now if you’re not in broadcasting and you run into hard times, we’re still here for you.

To find out more about the Broadcasters Foundation of America or to donate this holiday season, click here. To bid on the 2024 Fantasy Gifts and Experiences Auction for Good click here.