Giving Tuesday Spotlight: Alliance for Women in Media

As Giving Tuesday 2024 approaches on December 3, Radio Ink is spotlighting non-profit organizations dedicated to making a difference in the radio community. Today, we talk about the Alliance for Women in Media and the AWM Foundation with President Becky Brooks.

Radio Ink: What is the mission of AWM and the AWMF?

Becky Brooks: The Alliance for Women in Media and its Foundation have been advancing women in media and creating positive change in media for more than 70 years. We’ve been dedicated to education, connection, and recognition from scholarships for students to celebrating trailblazing women through the annual Gracie Awards and Gracies Leadership Awards.

Radio Ink: For those who choose to donate on Giving Tuesday, how will this help women in radio, as well as all media?

Becky Brooks: Your generosity goes straight to work! Donations help fund scholarships, educational programs, and recognition events like the Gracie Awards, AWM Connects, our mentorship program, and monthly educational Member Connects. Specifically for radio, it means celebrating and spotlighting women who are driving the airwaves and creating content that inspires and informs. With your help, we can amplify these voices, ensuring their stories are told, specifically at the ever-important local level.

Radio Ink: You mentioned your work with students; how does giving to AWM help the next generation?

Becky Brooks: Supporting AWM is investing in the future of media. Every dollar helps provide scholarships to talented young women pursuing careers in media and journalism. These scholarships not only ease financial burdens but also open doors, and break barriers, allowing for opportunities like attending the Gracies Leadership Awards, connecting with mentors through our AWM Connects program, and growing into tomorrow’s industry leader.

Radio Ink: The 50th Gracie Awards is next year – what does that milestone mean to AWM?

Becky Brooks: Fifty years of celebrating women in media? That’s huge! It’s a testament to the incredible work being done by women across radio, TV, and digital platforms. For us, it’s also a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come and to double down on our commitment to empowering the next generation. These awards celebrate all roles that bring stories to life—from journalists and actors in front of the mic to producers, showrunners, and directors behind the mic. Plus, we’re planning some extra special surprises for this golden anniversary – stay tuned!

Radio Ink: What else is on the horizon for you all in 2025?

Becky Brooks: In 2025, we’re pushing forward with even more opportunities to connect, educate, and celebrate women in media. Expect more scholarships, expanded virtual events like the Gracie Interview Series, and new content for our recently rolled out AWM Media Masterclasses, all with the assistance of generous sponsors and partnerships to amplify our impact. It’s about growing our mission and reaching even more women in this dynamic industry, and we invite everyone to join!

Radio Ink: For those who want to give or get involved, what’s the best way to do that?

Becky Brooks: Giving is easy: just visit our website and click “Make a Donation.” You can also donate directly via Venmo, @AWM-Foundation. Every contribution—big or small—makes a difference. You can also get involved by spreading the word on social media with #AWMFGivingTuesday, entering the 50th Gracie Awards, or becoming an AWM Member. Together, we can advance all women in media for decades to come.

Read more of Radio Ink‘s Giving Tuesday spotlights with Broadcasters Foundation of America President Tim McCarthy here and the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation here.