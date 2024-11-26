Giving Tuesday 2024: Library of American Broadcasting Foundation

As Giving Tuesday 2024 approaches on December 3, Radio Ink is spotlighting non-profit organizations dedicated to making a difference in the radio community. Today, we shine a light on the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation.

A nonprofit dedicated to maintaining the rich legacy of radio and television, the LABF ensures that the stories of America’s broadcast history endure for generations to come. Our thanks to LABF Co-Chair Heidi Raphael and the LABF Board Members who came together to help tell the organization’s story.

Radio Ink: For those who don’t know, what is the Library of American Broadcasting?

The Library of American Broadcasting at the University of Maryland houses the nation’s largest collection of broadcast materials, including documents, oral histories, photos, recordings, and scripts that capture the evolution of radio and television.

Originally founded in 1972 as the Broadcast Pioneers Library and located at NAB headquarters in Washington, DC, it was renamed the Library of American Broadcasting and relocated to the University of Maryland in 1994 to accommodate its expanding collection. In that collection, you’ll find Orson Welles’ 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio drama, Edward R. Murrow’s “This is London” Reports from World War II that helped shape the public’s perception of the war, and FDR’s Fireside Chats.

The Library also has original scripts from I Love Lucy, audio and video recordings from Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington and the “I Have a Dream” Speech, as well as historic broadcasts documenting John F. Kennedy’s assassination – a turning point in American news coverage and media.

Radio Ink: The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation also celebrates the giants of this industry through events and awards. How do those recognize those who have made extraordinary contributions to broadcasting and preservation?

Each year, the LABF hosts the Giants of Broadcasting event in New York City, honoring individuals who have significantly shaped the broadcasting industry. This high-profile event celebrates trailblazers and pioneers whose work has left an indelible mark on radio, television, and electronic media.

The LABF’s Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award recognizes individuals and organizations who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to preserving the history of broadcasting, ensuring that the stories and contributions of the broadcast industry are kept alive for future generations.

Finally, the annual LABF Insight Award celebrates visionary leadership and innovation within the broadcast and media sectors, honoring those who inspire progress and continue to elevate the field with fresh perspectives and creative strategies.

Radio Ink: The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s work is not just about safeguarding the past; it also seeks to inspire the future. How do you do that?

The organization partners with the Broadcast Education Association to underwrite hands-on learning opportunities for students and professionals, ensuring that the legacy of broadcasting continues through education and innovation.

“Radio and television have been two of the most important media in our society for more than a hundred years,” said Mike Conway, Professor of Journalism at Indiana University and LABF Board Member. “The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has done a great job of preserving that history, but we need to contribute any way we can to help the organization expand its efforts.”

The LABF works with the NAB and the University of Maryland to host webinars with a focus on preservation and other important related topics to assist individuals, broadcasters and organizations whose mission focus on preservation of broadcast history.

Radio Ink: So for those interested in helping the Library and the LABF, what’s the best way to do that?

As we celebrate Giving Tuesday, the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation encourages donations to support its vital work.

“Broadcasting has told the stories of America for over 100 years. From sharing our personal pain to celebrating our collective joy, broadcasting has captured history’s defining moments. By supporting the LABF, we preserve these timeless stories for future generations,” said Tony Coles, LABF Board Member and Division President of iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group/President of the Black Information Network.

Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks and LABF Board Member, added, “Embracing our history inspires us to evolve our ever-changing broadcasting platform and positions us for continued success.”

Your contribution to the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation helps expand digital archives, fund educational programs, and preserve rare broadcast materials. Contributions are tax-deductible, and corporate sponsorship opportunities are available. By supporting LABF today, you are not only preserving the past but also shaping the future of broadcasting. Let’s ensure that the voices, stories, and innovations that have shaped American culture continue to resonate for generations to come!

“The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation is a reminder of what is possible for future generations to learn and grow from, preserving the rich history of broadcasting while inspiring tomorrow’s leaders to shape its future.” – LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael (Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer) and Jack Goodman (Broadcast Attorney).

To find out more about the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation or to donate this Giving Tuesday, visit TVRadioLibrary.org. To bid on the 2024 Fantasy Gifts and Experiences Auction for Good – which benefits the LABF and the Broadcasters Foundation of America – click here.