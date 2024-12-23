Z102.9’s Stuff the Waggin’ Helps Cedar Valley Humane Society

Over five weeks, Destiny Loney and Taylor Martensen of Those Girls in the Afternoon on Cedar Rapids’ Z102.9 (KZIA) collected thousands of pounds of pet food and supplies for the Cedar Valley Humane Society during their second annual Stuff the Waggin’ campaign.

Stuff the Waggin’ amassed 3,658.5 pounds of dry dog and cat food, 852 cans of wet food, 325 pounds of litter, 141 toys, and additional supplies as Loney and Martinson broadcast their Monday shows live from the back of the station vehicle, encouraging listeners to donate essential items for animals in need.

Loney shared, “After I adopted my cat, Mochi, from Cedar Valley Humane Society, it became even more apparent to me how important donations are to their organization. It feels like a full circle moment getting to give back to them!”

Martensen commented, “It was a really amazing experience coming together with our community of listeners for such a great cause. We couldn’t have pulled it off without their help!”

Z102.9 Program Director Brian Davis added, “Destiny and Taylor truly have a heart for animals and worked SO hard to bring our community together for a great cause. We are very proud of them and grateful to the people of Cedar Rapids for stepping up to help.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.