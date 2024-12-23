Q106.1’s Secret Elf Toy Drive Brings $50K in Holiday Joy to Kids

Cumulus Media’s Q106.1 (KOQL) in Columbia, MO, brought holiday cheer to patients at MU Health Care Children’s Hospital by donating $50,000 worth of toys through its annual Secret Elf Toy Drive.

Donations allowed hospital staff to pick out toys tailored to their patients’ needs – from Play-Doh to a Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler ride-on – with purchases made by local sponsors and shoppers at the Columbia Mall, where the drive ran from December 6-14.

Since its start 15 years ago, the initiative has delivered nearly $250,000 worth of toys to children at the hospital.

Q106.1 afternoon host Damon Knight told KOMU-TV, “This display is more than just toys. It’s a symbol of the love and care that our community has for one another.”

The hospital’s Certified Child Life Specialist Claire Muenks commented, “I’ve had a lot of interactions with parents, (saying) ‘This is the first time I’ve seen him smile in a week,’ or ‘This is the happiest I’ve seen them since they’ve gotten sick.'”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.