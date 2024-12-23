Springfield’s Jock 96.9 Cancels ‘Sports Talk’ After Three Decades

A lineup change is in store at Zimmer Communications’ Jock 96.9 (KBFL) in Springfield, MO, with the departure of afternoon co-host Logan Weber. As he leaves, the station has opted to cancel Sports Talk, which aired its final episode after 35 years on Friday.

Weber is headed to Kansas City to join Audacy’s 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ).

With Sports Talk off the air, KBFL will fill the slot with ESPN’s syndicated Freddie and Harry, hosted by Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas. Local sports content will now be limited to The Sports Reporters, Jock’s morning show hosted by Ned Reynolds, Jay Spoonhour, and Weber’s Sports Talk co-host Tom Ladd.

Ladd and Weber have led the show since 2023, succeeding longtime Missouri State athletics radio voice Art Hains, who hosted the program for 27 years. Hains stepped away from the show following a battle with the West Nile virus.

During Friday’s show, Weber expressed optimism for Sports Talk’s potential return. “This is the final edition of Sports Talk; I don’t want to go as far as to say ever, right? Stranger things have happened, and maybe that brings Sports Talk back to the airwaves. But for the foreseeable future, this will be the final edition of our show here.”