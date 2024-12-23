10 Days Left: Will Radio’s 2024 Season of Giving Beat 2023?

As week seven comes to a close, Radio Ink‘s 2024 Season of Giving continues to showcase the radio industry’s remarkable dedication to uplifting those in need. This year’s efforts have already raised $23.6 million, with $3,707,229 contributed in the past week.

Audacy Las Vegas’ 98.5 KLUC concluded its 26th annual Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive, collecting 42 Coca-Cola trucks filled with toys, 7,674 bicycles, and $786,894 in cash and gift cards to benefit Help of Southern Nevada.

iHeartMedia Seattle’s 95.7 The Jet (KJEB) hosted the 22nd annual Bender’s One Big Give radiothon with Jodi and Bender in the Morning on December 10, raising over $813,400 to support Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Uncompensated Care Fund.

Audacy New York’s New 102.7 FM (WNEW) celebrated another year of giving with Karen Carson’s 10,000 Toys for Girls & Boys, collecting 11,017 toys to benefit Children’s Aid NYC. The toys will be distributed to foster children throughout New York City.

Connoisseur Media’s 99.1 WPLR’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning hosted their annual toy drive, raising $193,553 in cash and toy donations for New Haven children’s charities.

Cumulus Media’s Des Moines Country station 92.5 KJJY wrapped up its annual Two Days of Compassion Radiothon, raising $149,335 to benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity.

iHeartMedia Raleigh’s B93.9 (WNCB) raised over $124,000 during its annual St. Jude Radiothon, held December 11-12.

Audacy Buffalo’s WBEN-AM and 107.7 The Wolf (WLKK) raised $120,000 during the SPCA Radiothon on December 11.

Two independent stations in Wisconsin raised over $15,000 to support a fellow volunteer-led, community station in Western North Carolina after it was destroyed by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

iHeartMedia Raleigh and Charlotte wrapped up their holiday Stuff-A-Bus campaigns, collecting 11,152 toys across North Carolina in two weekends.

Bold Gold Media’s stations in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Lake Region had a record-setting year with two holiday fundraisers collecting 10 trucks full of toys and $48,000.

Press Communications’ 107.1 The Boss (WWZY) hosted its 7th Annual Mistletoe Rock Radiothon on December 6, raising $56,252 to support JBJ Soul Kitchen, a non-profit community restaurant run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

Max Media’s 100.5 The Vibe (WVBW) concluded its first-ever Vibe Coat Closet Winter Coat Drive, collecting over 200 coats for ECHO Family Care Center to help foster children and families in Norfolk and Hampton Roads.

As the countdown to the end of the 2024 Season of Giving begins, stations and their listeners are proving the transformative power of community. With just 10 days remaining to surpass 2023's final tally of $28.32 million, make sure your fundraiser is added to the list!

