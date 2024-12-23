KISM’s ‘Vehicle for a Vet’ Awards SUV to Washington Veteran

Saga Communications’ KISM 92.9 has awarded a refurbished vehicle to a local veteran as part of its “Vehicle for a Vet” initiative, now in its eighth year. The 2024 recipient, Jason Thayer, a Skagit County resident, served 12 years in the US Army Infantry, including two tours in Afghanistan.

Nominated by a friend, Thayer was described as “a loving husband and father to three children” who has faced recent struggles, including challenges with their current vehicle. The nomination emphasized that the gift would greatly alleviate stress for the family.

KISM’s Brad & John Morning Show hosts Brad Cash and John Reynolds, along with a volunteer Veterans Committee led by local Marine Corps veteran Dan Johnson, reviewed over 100 submissions to select the recipient. This year’s vehicle, a 2002 GMC Envoy, was donated by an anonymous Whatcom County couple, with the wife also being a veteran.

Local automotive shops, including Bellingham Automotive, restored the vehicle to like-new condition.

Thayer expressed gratitude for the gift, saying, “What this means to me is that we are going to have a lot more freedom and flexibility for my wife and kids for what they need to do throughout the day. Connecting us with people that are looking to donate things or their time… trying to link with groups of veterans because I think that’s what we really need.”

KISM co-host John Reynolds remarked, “One of the great aspects of the Vehicle for a Vet program is that we’re able to facilitate veterans helping veterans. A veteran received a refurbished vehicle that was donated by a fellow veteran…and we assembled a Veterans Committee to review the nominations. We stand in awe of these great American heroes.”

