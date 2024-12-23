AbbVie’s Skyrizi Rockets into Top 5 in Media Monitors Radio Report

The latest Media Monitors Spot Ten Radio report for December 16–22 shows heavy ad spend in the top three leading up to Christmas. However, there’s a clear winner for the week as Lowe’s continues to dominate, holding onto the top spot.

While the home improvement retailer’s heavy campaign strategy continues, there’s been a notable absence – Lowe’s main competitor, The Home Depot, has noticeably eased up on its radio spending over the holidays.

At a near-tie, Verizon Wireless and Progressive locked in the second and third spots, respectively, cementing themselves as the other key drivers of the week’s ad momentum. This week also saw a notable surge from pharmaceutical company AbbVie, with their drug Skyrizi, which leaped from 32nd to 4th place. PayPal, T-Mobile, and Vicks also made solid showings, maintaining steady placements within the top 10.

With the year coming to a close, these campaigns underscore the importance of strategic ad investments, especially for brands looking to solidify market presence heading into 2025.