WABC’s Catsimatidis Continues His Push to Preserve AM Radio

“AM radio has and continues to play a vital role in keeping New Yorkers safe,” the letter states, citing its importance during crises like 9/11 and Superstorm Sandy and warning of the risks posed by losing access to AM signals in future emergencies.

In April 2023, Catsimatidis recruited former Vice President Mike Pence to voice a “Save AM Radio” campaign. In the message, Pence calls AM radio “a meeting place for the American people” and emphasizes its role in ensuring the free flow of information, urging manufacturers to include AM and FM in new electric vehicles.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has garnered 271 co-sponsors in the House and a supermajority of 63 in the Senate. The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the bill with a 45-2 vote, advancing it to the full House for consideration. Should the Act not pass before the 118th Congress ends in early January, it will have to restart its journey under a fully Republican-led legislative branch.

Help ensure that Americans retain access to a vital lifeline in times of crisis as automakers try to remove it. Contact your members of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars.

If your station is not running the NAB PSAs asking your listeners to reach out to their representatives, get them here.