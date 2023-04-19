Former Vice President Lends His Voice To Preserve AM

John Catsimatidis, owner of Red Apple Media and NYC’s WABC-AM, has enlisted the help of former Vice President Mike Pence to voice a “Save AM Radio” spot. Catsimatidis is offering the spot to every radio station in America to raise awareness about the issue of electromagnetic interference that electric vehicle motors generate, affecting the frequency of AM radio.

In the spot, Pence calls AM, “a meeting place for the American people.” It’s where we get information, making sure that these new electric vehicles include FM and AM…I think is a real priority for the free flow of information in America.”

The full “Save AM Radio” campaign aims to keep AM Radio in cars, as it is the most reliable form of communication during emergencies. The Save AM Radio campaign urges listeners to contact their representatives and sign a petition on the station’s website. In the past week, Catsimatidis met with Federal Communications Committee and FEMA members at NAB Show to discuss AM preservation.

“The automotive industry is doing a huge disservice to Americans by even considering the removal of AM radio from cars,” Catsimatidis stated. “They are putting the safety of Americans at peril by putting profits before people. Americans deserve better. I am urging all AM and FM radio stations, the NAB, the RAB, and state broadcast associations to band together and bring common sense to Ford and other auto manufacturers.”