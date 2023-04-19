Paywall Coming Down For Some Spotify Exclusives

Spotify-owned podcast production studio Gimlet, is making a large change in how its shows are distributed. The studio will now make some of its podcasts available on other platforms. The move away from exclusivity is a significant change for the studio. Gimlet and Spotify’s first such move will be to make the current season of Science Vs available on other apps like Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Science Vs is one of the network’s biggest shows, and the entire new season, which started in March, will be widely available. Some are saying that Spotify’s decision to expand distribution for Science Vs could be seen as an acknowledgment of the limitations of the exclusivity model.