St. Louis Public Radio Remembers Former Host Bob McCabe

St. Louis Public Radio is mourning the loss of Bob McCabe, a former Morning Edition host who worked at the station for nearly 25 years. McCabe, who retired in 2013, passed away on Friday, December 13, at the age of 80.

McCabe joined STLPR in 1988, bringing his love for classical music from his time with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and his background as an English teacher at University City High School. Remembered for his approachable style, McCabe often wore slippers while on-air and welcomed staff into the studio to share stories.

McCabe moved to hosting Morning Edition in 1996 when the station switched to an All-News format.

STLPR Morning Host Mike Schrand said, “He was so talented and so capable, but always curious and willing to learn. As the local host for Morning Edition, Bob played the role of trusted, friendly guide to the mornings of thousands of St. Louisans. At the same time, he was humble about his abilities. He would always downplay his talent and station in life and always downplayed his ability and talent.”