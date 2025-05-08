Ad Tech Delivers for Entravision in Q1, but Media Takes Losses

Entravision Communications CEO Michael Christenson credited the company’s Advertising Technology & Services segment for powering a 17% year-over-year increase in consolidated net revenue for Q1 2025, even amid a downturn in its broadcast operations.

The gains helped narrow Entravision’s net loss to $47.96 million for the quarter, a slight year-over-year improvement from the $48.8 million loss reported in Q1 2024.

“Our Media segment had a more challenging quarter, with fewer active advertisers than the same period last year,” said Christenson. “However, we also expanded our sales capacity in the Media segment during the past two quarters, and revenue performance improved each month of the quarter.”

Overall segment operating profit fell 16% to $3.9 million in the quarter. The company’s Media segment posted an operating loss of $2.6 million, reversing a $3 million gain in Q1 2024, largely due to declines in broadcast ad and retransmission revenues. As usual, what effect radio had on that number remains undisclosed. Entravision operates 46 Spanish-language radio stations and the Latino Radio Network.

The Advertising Technology & Services segment, meanwhile, delivered a 57% revenue increase and saw operating profit rise 296% year-over-year to $6.5 million.

Corporate expenses dropped 36%, aided by reductions in salaries, bonuses, and professional services. Christenson emphasized, “Our balance sheet is strong and we continue to focus on selected investments to drive increased revenue while maintaining tight control of operating expenses and corporate expenses to improve profitability.”

Entravision also reported $48.9 million in non-cash charges, tied to the sale of two television stations in Mexico and the vacating of its former Santa Monica headquarters.

Looking ahead, Entravision is focused on five key initiatives: expanding trusted local news, growing local and digital ad sales, scaling its advertising tech business, improving operational efficiency, and maintaining a low-leverage balance sheet. The company says it has doubled local news production across its markets and hired more digital and local ad sales staff in recent quarters to help boost media performance.