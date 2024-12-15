Atlanta Hawks Renew Flagship Deal with Audacy’s 92.9 The Game

The Atlanta Hawks and Audacy have announced the extension of their partnership, keeping Sports Radio 92.9 The Game (WZGC) as the flagship station of the team’s radio network. Steve Holman will continue his 40-year streak as the Voice of the Hawks.

Holman is joined in the booth by Brand Manager Mike Conti, who has been part of the network’s game-day coverage since 2014, serving as host for pregame, halftime, and postgame segments as well as a commentator.

The partnership will also feature special programming, including the Hawks Basketball Show and the Hawks CEO Show featuring Steve Koonin, with appearances from General Manager Landry Fields and Head Coach Quin Snyder.

Hawks’ President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Saltzman said, “We’ve taken great pride in seeing the growth and success of Sports Radio 92.9 The Game as the flagship station of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network since its inception. We are excited that our growing fanbase will continue to enjoy Hawks basketball game coverage on The Game along with compelling sports talk every day from their lineup with the most talented hosts in the business.”

Audacy Atlanta Market Manager Rick Caffey commented, “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with the Atlanta Hawks. With our partnership now in its second decade, we look forward to continuing our comprehensive Hawks coverage on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game, V103, and worldwide on the Audacy app.”