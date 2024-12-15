MGK Turkey Drop Collects Thousands of Birds for Philly Families

The annual 102.9 MGK Turkey Drop collected 4,575 turkeys in four hours to benefit families in the Philadelphia area. Held on November 26, the live broadcast featured WMGK Morning Host Matt Cord, joined by Program Director and Midday Host Eric Johnson.

Other station personalities, including Tony Harris, Paul Kelly, Cyndy Drue, and Angel Donato, covered the action from Acme Market locations throughout the region. For over 20 years, the 102.9 MGK Turkey Drop has collected food for those in need, with the collected turkeys distributed by CityTeam Philadelphia.

Matt Cord commented, “It was truly a rewarding day where our MGK listeners in the Delaware Valley came through once again to help the less fortunate.”

Eric Johnson added, “We have the most amazing, loyal audience who show up for everything we do and hang with us no matter what. Whenever we ask for their help in making a difference in the local community, they’re always there for us. We can’t thank them enough!”

