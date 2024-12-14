Dallas Country Stations Raise $1.3M for Cook Children’s Hospital

For 26 hours, Cumulus Media’s Dallas/Fort Worth Country stations, New Country 96.3 (KSCS) and 99.5 The Wolf (KPLX), partnered for the Cook Children’s Radiothon. Their efforts raised an incredible $1,327,708.92 via listener donations and community partners.

The event featured on-air interviews with Cook Children’s patients and staff, as well as appearances from local television news personalities. The 2024 radiothon marked the 11th year for KSCS and the fourth for KPLX, with the stations raising over $5.78 million for Cook Children’s during their partnership.

New Country/The Wolf Program Director Mike Preston said, “After several years doing the radiothon from our studios, our triumphant return to the hospital made our Cook Children’s Radiothon even better this year! Our team did an amazing job telling the story of the patients, families, doctors and staff of this amazing place of healing and our listeners once again stepped up with not only love, but real support!”

Cook Children’s Health Foundation Director of National and Regional Partnerships Natalie Houghton added, “Fulfilling our promise to improve the well-being of every child in our care and communities is a massive undertaking.”

“The record donations received during the 11th annual Cook Children’s Radiothon allows us to care and connect with our young patients. Together, we see firsthand that generosity heals. We are grateful for how these two historic stations and loyal Country music fans come together and share this passion for our patients and embrace our promise at Cook Children’s.”

