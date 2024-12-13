‘Rick & Bubba’ Airs Final Show as the Duo Split After 30 Years

After three decades, The Rick & Bubba Show has ended. Co-hosts Rick Burgess and Bill “Bubba” Bussey signed off as a duo for the final time on Friday morning as both prepare for their next chapters in broadcasting and beyond to start in 2025.

The final broadcast was filled with sentimental moments, including a guest appearance from Bussey’s children, Hunter and Katelyn. Both reflected on growing up in the spotlight of the show, which ran for more than 8,000 episodes. The show, which originated out of SummitMedia’s 104.7 WZZK in Birmingham, AL, carried a loyal following across the Southeastern US, airing on over 60 stations across 18 states.

Burgess will debut his new syndicated program, The Rick Burgess Show, on January 6. Syndicated Solutions, Inc., which distributed Rick & Bubba, will also carry the solo venture. Other cast members like Speedy, Greg, and Adler will join the new show, which has already been picked up by all current Rick & Bubba affiliates, with SSI saying more affiliates will be announced soon.

Bussey has already settled into his next chapter as Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting at Jacksonville State University. Returning to his alma mater, where he began his radio career at WLJS, Bussey now oversees all broadcast operations for Jax State athletics. Since starting the role in August, he has expanded the Gamecock Radio Network to 11 stations across eight cities, the largest affiliate network in the program’s history.

Earlier this month, Bussey also announced plans for a podcast, Bubba on the Lake, in 2025.