Rick & Bubba’s Rick Burgess Reveals Start Date For New Show

Radio Ink broke the news in February that Rick & Bubba Show co-host Rick Burgess would be going solo with his own syndicated show in 2025. We now have a date for that program’s premiere – and Burgess won’t have a long break after Rick & Bubba‘s end.

The Rick Burgess Show has a set start date of January 6, 2025. The show’s existence was first shared by Robert Carey, founder and President of Syndicated Solutions, Inc., which distributes Rick & Bubba and will continue to carry Burgess. Despite the launch date reveal, the official show site has not been updated.

Some familiar voices to Rick & Bubba fans will be coming along on the new venture, with Speedy, Greg, and Adler signed on. All stations currently carrying Rick & Bubba have agreed to pick up The Rick Burgess Show with additional markets to sign on in 2025.

In an Instagram post, Burgess said, “Nothing can ever replace The Rick and Bubba Show. The last 31 years have been an incredible journey. I will always be grateful for the partnership with Bill ‘Bubba’ Bussey and the blessing he has been not only to my family and me but to so many of you! We have much to celebrate! The unforgettable moments we produced through the Rick and Bubba Show will live on and can be enjoyed for years to come but it’s time for the next journey. As grateful as I am for the past, I am also very excited about the future.”

The announcement that The Rick & Bubba Show would end resonated deeply with listeners, drawing national attention and an outpouring of fan support, expressions of gratitude, and shared sadness. Having been a staple in Alabama radio and syndicated across more than 60 stations in the U.S., the duo’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter in radio history, but also sets the stage for new beginnings for Burgess with his forthcoming solo project.