‘The Sound’ Off Air In Seattle As Female-Focused ‘Emma’ Emerges

Audacy has introduced Emma 94.1 (KSWD) to the Seattle radio landscape, replacing what was formerly known as 94.1 The Sound. The new station will focus on a blend of music from the ’90s through the present day, specifically aiming to resonate with women.

The Sound had been broadcasting to the area since 2017.

The current Emma schedule – as listed on the station’s site – remains the same with Doug Duin doing local afternoons, out-of-market voices Greg Carpenter and Juliet holding down the rest of the day, and Nights with Delilah continuing from evenings into the early morning.

Market veteran Eric Powers, who has spent more than three decades in Seattle radio, has been appointed as the Brand Manager for Emma 94.1. He will continue to host afternoons at sister station Hot 103.7 (KHTP). Powers previously served as the national Hot Adult Contemporary voice for Westwood One and program director for both KBKS-FM and KUBE-FM.

Audacy Seattle Regional President Dave Pugh said, “Serving Seattle’s best variety from the 90s, 2000s, and today, Emma 94.1 is more than just a radio station; it’s a lifestyle, a soundtrack, and a community. We’re excited to connect with the heart of the Pacific Northwest and give them a home for a unique blend of music they won’t hear anywhere else.”

The Seattle market has seen multiple radio flips in recent months. On April 1st, Hubbard Broadcasting’s 98.9 KPNW and Lotus Communications’ Star 101.5 both switched formats to Country music within hours of each other, leading to a crowded format fight.