iHeartMedia Names Devonne Etcheverry as Pacific Area President

iHeartMedia has appointed Devonne Etcheverry as the new Area President for its Pacific Area, effective immediately. In her new role, Etcheverry will oversee all operations for the region’s 35 broadcast and digital stations in six markets across all platforms.

Etcheverry has spent the past half-decade as the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Fresno, Modesto, Stockton, and Bakersfield markets. She will now also manage the Spokane, WA, and Riverside/Monterey, CA markets. Her radio career started with iHeartMedia in 1997 on the promotions team at Fresno’s B95 (KBOS).

iHeartMedia Division President Dan Lankford said, “Devonne has done an excellent job as Senior VP of Sales for Fresno, Modesto, Stockton, and Bakersfield for iHeartMedia the last four-plus years. I’m excited to partner with Devonne to help grow her previous markets, and bring that growth to the Spokane, WA, and Riverside and Monterey, CA, markets newly under her oversight as Area President.”

Etcheverry added, “I am so grateful and honored to be chosen as the next President of the Pacific Area. My journey with iHeartMedia has been nothing short of amazing and I am excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead. I am committed to this exceptional team of people across six markets and dedicated to building upon our existing successes.”