‘Cash’ Warren Returns To Hampton Roads Morning Radio

Cannon Country 107.9 (WBQK) in Williamsburg, VA, has announced the addition of Jason “Cash” Warren as the station’s first morning talent since its flip to Country in March. Cash was a former morning personality at Max Media’s 97.3 The Eagle (WGH) in Norfolk.

Warren joins Gideon Dean on the station, who was hired by the station to host nights in August.

Cash Warren said, “It feels great to be back on a country station after 5 months. The amount of Emma jokes that have been requested on my social platforms is unreal! They’re coming! I’m honored to be Cannon Country’s first morning show. I haven’t seen a radio station this dialed into their community in a long time. This is going to be a lot of fun.”

The Davis Media station has focusing on growth and community involvement headed into the fall. WBQK hosted “Cannon Country Fest: A Nashville To New Kent Experience” on August 24 and held its officialy ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce on August 28.