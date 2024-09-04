Christian Artist RaJan Monroe Joins Houston’s NGEN Radio

Hope Media Group is adding Christian recording artist RaJan Monroe to Houston’s NGEN Radio (KSBJ-HD2) to host afternoons. Monroe is moving from Des Moines, where he was the morning host at Pulse 101.7 (KPUL) to serve at the Texas religious Hip-Hop station.

While at KPUL, he also was Production Director for Positive Impact Media. Outside of his music and radio careers, Monroe is also recognized for his pastoring and community service.

Monroe said, “NGEN has always held a special place in my heart, and to be here is incredible because I’m a product of its core mission. I look forward to witnessing and contributing to what God is building for His Kingdom. The New International Version of Proverbs 3:5-6 says, ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.’ This scripture guides me daily. I’m ready to take this journey step by step. Let’s go!”

HMG Director of Audio Streaming commented, “I am thrilled that RaJan is joining the NGEN team. His unique ability to connect with today’s generation presents a tremendous opportunity for us to deepen our engagement with and grow the NGEN audience.”