‘Large’ In Charge: Adams To Program Two At Cumulus Little Rock

McConnell “Large” Adams is moving to Arkansas to serve as Program Director for two stations at Cumulus Media Little Rock. Adams transitions to his new role from Delta Radio in Greenville, MS, where he served as Operations Manager and morning host on Q102.

Adams will program CHR Alice 107.7 (KLAL) and AC B98.5 (KURB).

His career spans more than 35 years in markets from Mississippi to Alaska. His previous managerial positions include serving as Director of Content at Townsquare Media in Lansing, MI, where he also hosted mornings on 97.5 Now FM.

Cumulus Little Rock Market Manager Keith Liesmann commented, “McConnell’s years of experience include several successful stints as a Program Director, Talent Coach, and On-Air Talent. I’m excited for him to leverage that experience and his passion for radio as the leader of these two important Central Arkansas stations.”

McConnell “Large” Adams added, “God keeps on blessing me and I’m blessed to make my new home here in Little Rock and to work with the Cumulus Little Rock team and these much-loved local stations. I can’t wait to get to a Razorbacks game!”