Chiefs to Honor Radio Host Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Season Opener

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opener at Arrowhead Stadium, the team will pay tribute to the local radio host killed in a mass shooting at the team’s Super Bowl victory rally in February. Lisa Lopez-Galvan was an on-air talent at independent station KKFI.

The Chiefs will bring Lopez-Galvan‘s family on-field before kickoff to honor her memory and her contributions to the community. The tribute will include Lisa’s siblings, her husband, her children, and her father. The mother of two had co-hosted Taste of Tejano since 2022 after spending more than ten years as an event DJ around Kansas City.

The shooting also wounded 21 others, including Lopez-Galvan’s son and her cousin’s two daughters.

This is the latest of the ongoing honors to the radio host. Since the attack, Lopez-Galvan’s daughter Adriana helped establish a scholarship in Lisa’s name for a Kansas City high school and middle school to help kids in need of tuition assistance. She told KCTV-TV, “That is something mom would for sure love to keep going. She always helped with summer school organizations like the Guadalupe Center, and she just helped around Bishop Miege Parish and St. Agnus Parish, and she would have wanted just any kid to succeed in life.”

Global superstar and Chiefs supporter Taylor Swift famously contributed $100,000 to a GoFundMe campaign established for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Swift made the donation in two separate $50,000 payments, expressing her condolences with a heartfelt message: “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

“We have our ups and downs for sure but we’re still trying to just keep pushing like how my mom would want us to keep pushing,” Adriana Galvan added. “It makes my family feel great just knowing that everybody still keeps my family in their prayers and is still supporting us every step of the way through this process.”