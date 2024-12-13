WBUR Cancels ‘Radio Boston’ As Part Of Local Coverage Reset

Boston public radio outlet WBUR has announced the cancellation of Radio Boston, its midday local news show, after 15 years. The cancellation is part of what is being dubbed “a reimagined approach to local coverage” by station management as staff is reassigned.

The decision allows WBUR to reallocate resources to a newly formed production team for local issues. WBUR’s Local Newsroom Executive Editor Dan Mauzy commented, “The exceptional work of the Radio Boston team will continue, but in a new way that goes beyond the confines of an hour-long daily radio show. This shift is a more contemporary approach to daily journalism – and will fuel our public news service throughout the day and across platforms.”

Yasmin Amer, the current Executive Producer of Radio Boston, will lead this new production team. The change will also extend Morning Edition, adjust the airtimes for BBC NewsHour and On Point, and focus on delivering multiplatform content.

Radio Boston, which became a daily show in 2010, has been WBUR’s only program solely dedicated to local news. Earlier this year, Radio Boston host Tiziana Dearing transitioned to hosting Morning Edition. The final episode will air on December 20.

While no staff cuts are tied directly to this decision, it follows earlier financial challenges for the station. In March, WBUR reported a nearly 50% decline in on-air sponsorship income over five years, leading to layoffs of seven staff members and voluntary buyouts by 24 others, impacting 14% of the workforce.