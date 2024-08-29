Tiziana Dearing to Anchor WBUR’s Morning Edition In Boston

Tiziana Dearing is moving from middays to mornings at Boston’s WBUR starting September 18. Dearing, who has hosted Radio Boston for five years, takes the lead chair of Morning Edition from Rupa Shenoy, who has held the spot since Bob Oakes’ retirement in 2021.

Before serving in public radio, Dearing was a professor at Boston College, served as the CEO of the anti-poverty non-profit Boston Rising, and was President of Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Boston. As Dearing prepares to take over Morning Edition, WBUR is set to search for a new host for Radio Boston as Darryl C. Murphy and Amory Sivertson step in for the interim.

WBUR Chief Executive Officer Margaret Low shared the news in an internal memo, saying, “As anyone who has ever listened to Radio Boston or seen Tiziana on the CitySpace stage knows, she is a singular talent — an extraordinary host with deep ties to this city and region. She’s one of a kind. A natural leader, a brilliant mind, rigorous journalist, virtuoso interviewer and career-spanning public servant of Greater Boston. She treats each interview guest honestly and honorably, revealing insights and connections through sharp conversation.”

Tiziana Dearing commented, “I intend to bring every aspect of that knowledge, that life, those relationships to bear on how we help you understand your neighborhood, your state, and your world.”