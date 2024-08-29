ESPN Radio Sets Schedule For The Network’s CFB Tailgate Tour

ESPN Radio‘s CFB Tailgate tour is returning for the 2024 college football season, featuring the return of Amber & Ian: On the Road. The duo will broadcast live from a college campus on Friday nights followed by the CFB Tailgate show on Saturday mornings.

The tour kicks off on August 31, with Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow, and Rashad Jennings diving into college football storylines, highlights, and more. The tour starts at the University of Florida in Gainesville, as the Gators prepare to take on Miami. Other planned broadcast locations for the weeks ahead include the Big House at the University of Michigan and Buck & Honey’s Steakhouse in Wisconsin.

On Saturdays, CFB Tailgate will broadcast from ESPN Radio’s Airstream studio trailer stationed in the heart of each host school’s tailgating locations. The show promises live interviews, expert betting tips, and reports from ESPN’s on-site team.

The full lineup includes:

Sat, Aug. 31 – Miami at Florida

– Miami at Florida Sat, Sep. 7 – Texas at Michigan

– Texas at Michigan Sat, Sep. 14 – Alabama at Wisconsin

– Alabama at Wisconsin Sat, Sep. 21 – UCLA at LSU

– UCLA at LSU Sat, Sep. 28 – Georgia at Alabama

– Georgia at Alabama Sat, Oct. 12 – Texas vs. Oklahoma

– Texas vs. Oklahoma Sat, Oct. 19 – Georgia at Texas

– Georgia at Texas Sat, Oct. 26 – Cincinnati at Colorado

– Cincinnati at Colorado Sat, Nov. 2 – USC at Washington

– USC at Washington Sat, Nov. 9 – FSU at Notre Dame

– FSU at Notre Dame Sat, Nov. 16 – Tennessee at Georgia

– Tennessee at Georgia Sat, Nov. 23 – Alabama at Oklahoma

– Alabama at Oklahoma Sat, Nov. 30 – Michigan at Ohio State

– Michigan at Ohio State Sat, Dec. 7 – SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)

– SEC Football Championship (Atlanta) Sat, Dec. 14 – Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.)

– Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.) Fri, Jan. 10 – College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas)

– College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas) Mon, Jan. 20 – College Football Playoff National Championship (Atlanta)