Tennessee Radio Station Renames To Celebrate US Olympic Hero

Audacy’s 98.1 The Lake (WLND) in Chattanooga is set for a temporary rebrand to Olivia 98.1 in celebration of local Olympian Olivia Reeves. The station’s name honors Reeves, who won the US’ first weightlifting gold medal in 24 years at the Paris Olympics.

The station will maintain its adult hits format while incorporating special tributes to Reeves’ journey and her historic win over the long Labor Day weekend from August 30 to September 3, when the City of Chattanooga plans to honor her with a parade.

Lifting a total of 262 kilograms across the snatch and clean and jerk events, Reeves topped the women’s 71kg division after completing her first five lifts, beating Mari Leivis Sanchez of Colombia by five kilograms. Angie Dajomes of Ecuador secured the bronze. This victory put US weightlifting back on top of the podium for the first time since Tara Nott’s win at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, which was also the inaugural inclusion of women’s weightlifting in the Olympics.

The Hixson, TN native told the Associated Press, “I hope that this can inspire any young girl who wants to do this. I think to be a representative in this sport means a lot, and I’m proud to have that role.”

The festivities surrounding Olivia 98.1 align with more local events celebrating Reeves’ achievements. She will throw the first pitch at the Double-A Minor League Baseball Chattanooga Lookouts’ game against the Birmingham Barons on August 30, which is themed “Red, White, Blue, and Gold Day.”

Audacy Chattanooga Market President Nichole Hartman said, “We are thrilled to commemorate Olivia and her extraordinary victory by changing our name to Olivia 98.1 for the holiday weekend. Olivia is a true inspiration to our community, and we are proud to call her one of our own. This name change is a small way for us to champion her incredible accomplishment.”