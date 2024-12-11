KRBE’s ‘Houston’s Little Heroes’ Raises $164K for Texas Kids

Cumulus Media’s 104.1 KRBE raised $164,012 during its third annual Houston’s Little Heroes event, supporting Texas Children’s Hospital. The event occurred on December 5, beginning with a live broadcast from TCH by The Roula & Ryan Show.

Afternoon hosts Kevin and Audrey also shared heartfelt stories from hospital staff, patients, and families, highlighting the impact of donations on area children facing medical challenges. Texas Children’s Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, focuses on improving children’s and women’s health globally through innovative patient care, education, and research.

Cumulus Media Regional Content Director Leslie Whittle said, “We are so grateful for the incredible support from our community. This Houston’s Little Heroes is an opportunity for our listeners to come together and make a real impact. We’re excited to offer a fun and interactive way for our listeners to get involved while supporting a cause that truly matters on a local level.”

