Parsons Named Connecticut Broadcasters Association President

The Connecticut Broadcasters Association has named Jennifer Parsons its new President, effective January 2. Parsons, the former General Manager of WZBG-FM in Litchfield, will succeed Michael Ryan, who is retiring after 12 years leading the association.

Parsons brings nearly four decades of experience in broadcasting, having started her career as an Account Executive at WINE-AM in Brookfield in 1986. Her expertise spans sales, programming, syndication, licensing, and operations. She has served on the CBA Board since 1997 and held the position of Chair from 2009 to 2011.

CBA Chair Kristin Okesson said, “Her deep roots in Connecticut broadcasting and long-standing commitment to the CBA make her uniquely qualified to lead our association into the future. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mike Ryan for his extraordinary 12 years of service. He has been an invaluable champion for our industry.”

Parsons commented, “As a local broadcaster and longtime member of the CBA Board, it’s an honor to take on this leadership position. I’m passionate about representing Connecticut’s broadcasters and look forward to advocating for our industry’s growth and innovation. I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”