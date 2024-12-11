iHeartMedia Integrates Unified ID 2.0 Into Audio Marketing Plan

iHeartMedia has announced its adoption of Unified ID 2.0, an open-source, privacy-focused identity framework developed by The Trade Desk. The integration aims to provide advertisers with improved targeting, measurement, and attribution for audio ads.

The adoption of UID2 will apply to iHeart’s 860 broadcast and streaming radio stations, the iHeartRadio digital platform, and its podcast portfolio. This framework allows advertisers to leverage authenticated user data across iHeart’s platforms.

The move also supports cross-platform measurement, providing advertisers with actionable insights to optimize their campaigns and investments. It aligns with iHeartMedia’s broader goal of making broadcast audio fully programmatic and addressable, reflecting the shift towards data-driven, scalable solutions in audio advertising.

iHeart Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne stated, “iHeartMedia is setting a new standard in digital audio by combining our robust, first-party data with Unified ID 2.0’s scalable identity framework. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do, and with UID2, we’re taking another leap forward to ensure that brands can reach them in more relevant, personalized, and privacy-safe ways.”

The Trade Desk Vice President of Inventory Development Verna De Jesus added, “As audio becomes a central part of digital advertising, iHeartMedia’s move to Unified ID 2.0 provides advertisers with the precision and scale they need to connect with key audiences. This collaboration reinforces the growing commitment to privacy-conscious identity solutions that still enable impactful targeting and measurement.”