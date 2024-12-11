KISM, Mt. Vernon Police Spread Holiday Cheer to Hundreds of Kids

Saga Communications’ KISM 92.9 teamed up with the Mt. Vernon Police Department for the annual Pack a Patrol Car toy drive, to record-breaking results. The 2024 campaign gathered over 750 toys, $1,245 in gift cards, and $360 in cash, significantly surpassing last year’s total of $800 in donations.

The drive, supported by KISM morning show hosts Brad Cash and John Reynolds, is a community effort that began during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to connect the police department with local residents. The initiative has since grown into a yearly tradition, helping more than 1,000 children in Skagit County celebrate Christmas.

The Pack a Patrol Car drive was organized by Arielle Jones, the spouse of a Mt. Vernon Police Department detective, who coordinated with multiple organizations to expand the event’s reach. Jones explained, “We’ve teamed up with Children of the Valley, reaching about 200 families here… We’re working with them through trauma therapy, and we want to get all those kids somebody to kind of help them help this Christmas spirit go for them.”

KISM’s John Reynolds shared, “One thousand kids in the Skagit Valley can count on Christmas this year thanks in part to the generosity of the Brad & John & KISM listeners. But the biggest ‘kudos’ go to the Mount Vernon Police Department for organizing Pack a Patrol Car each year and finding those ‘kids in need.’”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.