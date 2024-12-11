Orbyt Gives vCreative a Canadian Connection

vCreative has partnered with Orbyt Media for exclusive ad sales and affiliate representation across Canada for vCreative’s suite of tools, which includes vPPO, vProMedia, vPromotions, PromoSuite Next, and PromoSuite Mail.

This new partnership is set to expand vCreative’s reach into Canada, giving broadcasters access to advanced software solutions that aim to optimize their radio operations.

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande commented, “We look forward to partnering with Orbyt Media to broaden our presence in the Canadian market. Their deep industry expertise, extensive network of broadcast partners, and strong reputation for delivering exceptional solutions perfectly complement vCreative’s mission to deliver time-saving tools to the broadcast industry, making them an ideal partner for this collaboration.”

Orbyt Media Affiliate Specialist Heather Edwards stated, “Their innovative software solutions are already transforming workflows for stations across North America, and we’re confident that vCreative will have an equally profound impact on the Canadian radio market.”