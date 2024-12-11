Edison Research Highlights Its Top Ten Insights of 2024

From podcasting and digital audio to smart devices and election data, Edison Research is highlighting its top ten findings from its 2024 studies. The year-end review unpacked insights into the evolving landscape of audio and media consumption.

Smart Device Dominance

The 2024 Infinite Dial report revealed that 93% of Americans aged 12 and older own at least one smart device, such as a smartphone, smart TV, or smart speaker. Nicole Benyamini, Edison Research Vice President, noted, “These devices allow 267 million Americans to access content anywhere, anytime, and no matter what they are doing.”

Podcasting’s Rapid Growth

Edison Podcast Metrics celebrated its fifth anniversary with findings showing that YouTube has become the top platform for podcast listening, with 30% of weekly listeners naming it their preferred service. Spotify followed closely at 29%, while Apple Podcasts fell to 15%. This marks a dramatic shift since 2019, when Apple Podcasts led the field.

True Crime Podcasts and Untapped Audiences

Edison’s True Crime Consumer Report revealed significant growth opportunities for podcast creators. Nearly 48 million Americans interested in true crime content have yet to engage with true crime podcasts. Senior Director Gabriel Soto explained, “This represents an incredible opportunity for true crime creators and shows why podcast listening continues to grow.”

Latino Podcast Listening

The 2024 Latino Podcast Listener Report showed that 43% of US Latinos aged 18 and older are monthly podcast listeners, a 5% increase from 2023. Younger audiences are particularly likely to listen to or watch podcasts with others, with 49% of listeners aged 35-44 engaging in shared podcast experiences.

Sports Audio and Women Fans

Data from the Sports Audio Report, sponsored by SiriusXM and GroupM, highlighted the growing engagement of women with sports audio. Over 80% of female sports audio listeners reported enjoying content with friends or family, creating opportunities for more inclusive programming.

Evolving Music Discovery

The 2024 Infinite Dial study identified Spotify as the most popular platform for music discovery, surpassing traditional sources like AM/FM radio and YouTube. While Spotify’s share grew significantly over the past decade, other platforms remain important contributors to music discovery.

Audio Usage Over the Decade

Edison’s Share of Ear study celebrated its 10th anniversary, revealing that traditional radio still commands the largest share of audio listening at 35%. Podcasts now account for 10% of all listening, reflecting a fivefold increase since the study began.

Election Polling and Global Insights

Edison’s election team reported a notable shift in US voter attitudes on abortion since the Dobbs decision, with support for legal abortion increasing from 51% in 2020 to 65% in 2024. Additionally, Edison conducted significant polling projects in Venezuela and the Republic of Georgia, highlighting challenges in electoral transparency worldwide.

Decline of Twitter Usage

Finally, the 2024 Infinite Dial documented a sharp decline in Twitter usage following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform. User numbers dropped from 77 million in 2023 to 55 million in 2024, a 30% decrease.