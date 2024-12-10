‘Ryan Gorman Show’ Locks In Expansion to Miami’s WIOD

iHeartMedia has expanded the reach of Ryan Gorman across South Florida. The Ryan Gorman Show, featuring co-host Dana McKay, was picked up on Miami’s NewsRadio 610 (WIOD-AM) in August in addition to its run on NewsRadio WFLA-AM in Tampa.

Gorman replaced South Florida’s First News with Andrew Colton after Colton departed earlier this year after two years. Locally, anchor Nathalie Rodriguez, traffic reporter Ron Hersey, and meteorologist Ray Stagich will contribute to the Miami-localized broadcast.

WIOD’s Manny Munoz Show has also expanded its midday run by an hour.

iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale Market President Shari Gonzalez commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Gorman and Dana McKay as new co-hosts of our morning show. Ryan, Dana, and Manny’s dynamic presence and understanding of our South Florida community make them the perfect fit for WIOD’s morning lineup.”

iHeartMedia Florida Region Vice President of News and AM Programming Grace Blazer commented, “Ryan, Dana, and Manny bring a passion for news, information, and the South Florida lifestyle. We are excited to have them continue WIOD’s tradition of delivering top-notch spoken-word content.”

Gorman said, “South Florida is a vibrant and diverse community, and I’m honored to be a part of the team bringing important news and stories to our listeners. I look forward to starting the day with our WIOD audience and keeping them informed and entertained.”