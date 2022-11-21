Manny Munoz to Host Middays at WIOD

iHeartMedia says Manny Munoz has been promoted to the role of midday co-host at its news radio station WIOD (610 AM).

He has worked at the station in a variety of roles for more than two decades, serving as executive producer, fill-in host, sports reporter and sidekick for WIOD’s morning news program “South Florida’s First News.”

“We are delighted to expand Manny’s presence on WIOD,” Shari Gonzalez, iHeartMedia’s market preident in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, said in a statement. “Manny will now be leading his own show, Middays 10a-12n, bringing to South Florida, a fresh perspective from one of their own. What a great fit for the evolution of WIOD. We are grateful to Brian Mudd for his four and a half years with us and are certain Brian will have continued success enlightening and entertaining the Palm Beaches.”

“I’m excited for Manny to excel with this new midday opportunity,” Grace Blazer, teh vice president of news and AM programming for iHeartMedia’s Florida region, said on Monday. “The search is on for the perfect partner who will complement Manny and provide great live and local content with a digital finesse for our South Florida audience.”

“Born in Hialeah, raised in Kendall and living in Southwest Broward for the last 27 years, I’m excited for the opportunity to have a show focused on the issues that affect South Floridians on a daily basis,” Munoz said. “I can’t wait to meet my new partner so we can inform, entertain, and bring a smile to WIOD’s loyal listeners and invite new ears to join the show too.”

Munoz will co-host from 10 a.m. to noon on WIOD starting Monday, January 9, 2023. His co-host is expected to be announced at a later date.