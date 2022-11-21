Tidewater Communications Promotes Three Execs

Saga Communications subsidiary Tidewater Communications, Inc. (TCI Radio) has promoted three executives in Norfolk.

Carol Commander has been promoted to the role of general manager at WNOR (98.7 FM) and WAFX (106.9 FM, The Fox), while Tiffany Cobb has been elevated to the position of director of sales. Additionally, Thom Sauber has been promoted to the position of director of NTR and digital development at the station group.

“We’re thrilled to promote Carol as General Manager; she’s demonstrated phenomenal leadership capabilities within our team, and she’s eager to continue to serve our group,” Wayne Leland, the senior vice president of operations at Saga Communications, said on Monday. “Tiffany and Thom have been a huge part of our team, and we are excited as they take on their new roles. The future is bright for Team TCI in Norfolk.”

Commander started with TCI Radio in 2011 and has worked as the director of sales since that time. Cobb started her radio and digital sales career at WNOR and WAFX eight years ago, and was promoted to digital director in 2021. Sauber has been with TCI Radio since 2015 and was promoted to NTR director two years ago.