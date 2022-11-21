Fox’s Jack Abernethy to Receive Golden Mike Award

Fox Television Station’s CEO Jack Abernethy will be honored with the 2023 Golden Mike Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Abernethy has worked for Fox Corporation’s local TV group since 2004, overseeing nearly three dozen Fox-owned broadcast stations in many of the nation’s largest markets, including New York City (WNYW, Channel 5 & WWOR, Channel 9), Los Angeles (KTTV, Channel 11 & KCOP, Channel 13), Houston (KRIV, Channel 26), Philadelphia (WTXF, Channel 29) and Washington, D.C. (WTTG, Channel 5), among others.

“We’re proud to honor Jack for his distinguished career, and the success his leadership has brought to the Fox Television Stations,” Scott Herman, the chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation, said on Monday. “A champion of local news and live events, Jack’s vision has propelled the FOX group of stations to the forefront in their markets, earning recognition across the industry.”

“This is the perfect time for this announcement when we are all giving thanks and grateful for others who impact our lives,” Tim McCarthy, the president of the Broadcasters Foundation, said in a statement. “Jack is one of the most respected and admired individuals in broadcasting. We’re grateful for his support of the charitable mission of the Broadcasters Foundation, and we’re delighted to have an opportunity to recognize his many contributions to our industry.”

The Golden Mike Award will add to Abernethy’s lengthy list of honors and designations, which includes the top spot on Radio & Television Business Report’s 2022 Broadcast Television’s Best Leaders list. (Radio & Television Business Report shares common ownership with Radio Ink.)

“I would like to thank Scott Herman, Tim McCarthy, and the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors for this prestigious Golden Mike Award and for their tremendous commitment to helping and supporting broadcasters in need across the country,” Abernethy said in a statement on Monday. “Now, more than ever, we must help those in our industry who are facing challenging times, so we can continue to encourage and foster the entrepreneurial spirit and journalistic dedication of local newsrooms, which are making an immeasurable impact in their respective communities.”

The award will be presented in early March 2023 during a black-tie fundraiser at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.