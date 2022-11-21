CMG Brings in Big Money For Kids

Cox Media Group’s KRMG-FM in Tulsa recently held its 17th annual Stories of Light fundraiser which brought in over $311,000. To date, CMG has raised over $4 million from this annual event.

“This event is our official kickoff to the holiday season, and we count on Green Country listeners to chip in and help us grant wishes—they always respond to our call for help,” says Levi May, KRMG Director of Branding and Programming. “Crossing the $4 million mark to fund the wishes of local kids is an honor that makes us very proud.”

During the 52-hour remote broadcast at LaFortune Park, KRMG featured the stories of Oklahoma kids who have had their wishes granted already. The emotional interviews shed light on how donations are spent locally and the impact they make on young patients.

Make-A-Wish helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses and the Stories of Light campaign is the organization’s largest fundraiser in Oklahoma.