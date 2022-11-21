Leo Laporte Leaving Radio

After nearly 20 years as host of “The Tech Guy” on more than 200 radio stations, syndicated personality Leo Laporte announced his retirement from radio at the end of the year. His last show will be January 1, 2023. Laporte introduced his replacement TV personality and podcaster Rich DeMuro, host of the “Rich On Tech” segment on KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles and the weekly podcast of the same name.

DeMuro, who has guest hosted for Laporte on numerous occasions, will be integrated into “The Tech Guy” through the end of the year, which will lead into the launch of “Rich On Tech,” a new three-hour weekend radio program debuting Saturday, January 7, 2023.

“After 46 years in radio, 19 of them as ‘The Tech Guy,’ I thought it would be nice to see what Sunday brunch is like. Fortunately, I won’t be leaving our audience in the lurch; Rich is the perfect guy to help people get the most out of technology. I’ll raise a mimosa in your honor, Rich.”

“I’m so excited to be available to viewers and listeners in a whole new way on the radio!” said DeMuro. “I can’t wait to answer questions and talk about gadgets, tech news, and helpful apps, plus tackle important topics like privacy and scams. My goal is to make it the most useful show you can listen to each week, live or on the podcast. Leo has been an inspiration over the years and I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”

“Leo has been a trusted source of tech news and information for listeners across the country, and we’ve enjoyed a successful partnership with him for more than 15 years,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “We wish him all the best! We also look forward to this new and exciting chapter with Rich DeMuro, who has built a loyal following across TV, audio and social media. We’re confident audiences will enjoy his smart and fresh take on the world of technology.”