Milwaukee’s WISN Adjusts Weekdays with O’Donnell At Afternoons

iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s News/Talk 1130 WISN has unveiled a refreshed weekday lineup for 2025, mixing local with syndicated programming. The most major of the moves sees midday host Dan O’Donnell move to afternoons and add a third hour.

Taking his place in late mornings, WISN News Director Benjamin Yount will now host an opinion-based program based on his experience as a guest host on the station’s other local shows. The shifting comes after current afternoon host Mark Belling announced in October that he would be turning his show exclusively into a podcast at the end of 2024. Belling has been with WISN since 1989.

Continuing in their existing time slots are morning host Jay Weber, the nationally syndicated Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, and WISN mainstay Vicki McKenna – who is simulcasted on WIBA-AM in Madison.

iHeartMedia Wisconsin Area President Jeff Tyler stated, “WISN is one of the great success stories in the radio industry over the past decade, in terms of both ratings and overall influence. We are confident that this latest evolution of WISN’s powerful lineup will meet and exceed the expectations of our listeners and our sponsors.”