WOWO Builds Up $135K for Habitat for Humanity Fort Wayne

Federated Media’s WOWO-AM rallied its Northeastern Indiana audience to demonstrate remarkable generosity during the 77th Annual Penny Pitch campaign, raising more than $135,346 to support Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

WOWO’s Penny Pitch has been a cornerstone of the station’s community engagement for 77 years, emphasizing its mission of “Hoosiers helping Hoosiers” to help provide a home for a local family in need this year.

Kayla Blakeslee, Host of Fort Wayne’s Morning News, expressed her gratitude, stating, “WOWOland, you showed up—as you always do. From $5 donations to a remarkable $25,000 contribution, every dollar brought us closer to making a lasting impact. Your giving spirit reminds us that the greatest wealth lies in the willingness to help others. Merry Christmas, and God bless.”

WOWO Program Director Jon Zimney added, “From small contributions to life-changing donations, compassion was fully on display during our Penny Pitch campaign.”

