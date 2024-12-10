Audacy Raises $157K for Children’s Hospital New Orleans

Audacy New Orleans raised $157,000 during its three-day Light Up the Season Radiothon for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. The radiothon was supported by WWL-AM, Magic 101.9, Bayou 95.7, and B97, with a final boost coming from an anonymous $15,000 donation made in the event’s last 15 minutes.

CHNOLA treats hundreds of thousands of children each year in the Gulf South, while treating more Sickle Cell Disease cases than anywhere in the country.

Children’s Hospital New Orleans CEO Lou Fragoso talked with WWL’s Tommy Tucker during the radiothon to emphasize the importance of community support. “We can’t do what we do without the support of the community,” Fragoso said. “Seventy-five percent of the kids we treat have no financial resources, and for almost 70 years, we’ve said yes to every child regardless of their ability to pay.”

Fragoso added, “Twenty-five times a year, a child beats cancer and rings that bell. And the only way that’s possible is because we have the support of the community to make sure they have all the resources possible.”

