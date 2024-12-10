BIG 98.1 Radiothon Raises Over $241K for Philadelphia Kids

Audacy Philadelphia’s BIG 98.1 (WOGL) raised $241,253 during its 23rd annual BIG 98.1 Loves Our Kids Radiothon, supporting the Child Life, Education, and Creative Arts Therapy Department at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The radiothon was hosted by BIG 98.1 morning show host Coop, featuring conversations with patients, their families, and CHOP staff. Talent from Audacy sister stations B101 (WBEB), Sports Radio 94WIP (WIP), and KYW Newsradio (103.9 FM/1060 AM) joined the event, which aired live from Audacy’s corporate headquarters in Philadelphia on December 5 and 6.

The funds will aid Child Life Specialists at CHOP, who provide tailored care for children and families facing illness, injury, or hospitalization. These services include age-appropriate education, therapeutic play, and creative arts therapies.

Audacy Philadelphia Senior Vice President and Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “Child Life Specialists at CHOP are the real heroes, comforting kids when they need it most. They’re like best friends to the patients and a lifesaver for the parents. We’re proud to use our platform to support them. The BIG 98.1 Loves Our Kids Radiothon is a special event for us and our community. We couldn’t do it without the amazing support of our listeners and advertisers.”

