Los Angeles’ 95.5 KLOS Smashes St. Jude Fundraising Record

Meruelo Media’s 95.5 KLOS in Los Angeles has broken its own record one year later in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Over 26 hours, the 8th annual raised $1.292 million – beating last year’s one-day total of $1.28 million.

This total joins the many other stations coast to coast currently raising hundreds of thousands to support the lifesaving work at St. Jude.

Meruelo Media Senior Program Coordinator Keith Cunningham commented, “During this season of giving, I am thankful for every donation from KLOS listeners. They prove that together we can make the impossible dream a reality every year. Thank you to our sponsors, Sweet James Accident Attorneys, and Tax Relief Advocates, who make the KLOS St. Jude Radiothon possible.”

Meruelo Media Senior Vice President of Audio Brands Pio Ferro added, “This new milestone highlights our amazing KLOS community and their unmatched ability to show their passion in helping kids and their families by coming together.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.