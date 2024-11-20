These Holiday Gifts Give Back To Broadcasters

(By Deborah Parenti) When was the last time you gave a holiday gift you knew the recipient would truly never forget? Or how about a gift that would lend a hand to a broadcaster in need and help preserve history?

You can check all the boxes for an unforgettable season with the 2024 Fantasy Gifts and Experiences Auction for Good. It’s the first-ever joint online Silent Auction benefiting the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation and the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

The two nonprofits have unique, invaluable missions, dedicated to enriching lives and preserving our broadcasting heritage.

This exciting event, proudly presented by Benztown, Radio Ink, and Radio + Television Business Report, showcases a fantastic array of items generously donated by individuals, companies, and organizations.

Just in time for the holiday season, we have a little something for everyone — from a stunning autographed Taylor Swift guitar to an unforgettable sports experience with your favorite team!

Ready to start bidding? CLICK HERE to explore all the items up for grabs and place your bid!

The silent auction is running now until 5 PM ET on “Giving Tuesday,” December 3.

This auction is a wonderful opportunity to find that perfect holiday gift while supporting two organizations that positively impact our industry. Please join us in making a difference — and feel free to share this e-mail with friends and family who might be interested in bidding as well! You don’t have to be a broadcaster to bid — everyone is welcome to participate!

If you have any questions, Benztown’s Susan Aksu is available to help! Reach out to her at 818.842.4600 or [email protected] with any inquiries about bidding or fulfillment.

Thank you for supporting LABF and BFOA. Together, we are preserving our industry’s legacy and uplifting lives!