Futuri Redesigns TopicPulse for More Content Localization

Futuri has announced a major redesign of its AI-powered content intelligence platform TopicPulse. The updated platform provides real-time insights into trending stories, audience engagement, and competitor coverage for radio stations to use on-air and off.

With access to data from platforms like X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and over 250,000 news sources, TopicPulse now includes a “Community Radar” feature, which tracks activity in select Facebook groups without leaving the platform. Another included tool is “Smart Pulses,” which allows users to create custom content categories relevant to their specific audience.

TopicPulse President Jay O’Connor commented, “I want to thank our customers for being so instructive on the redesign and vocal about the features that matter most to them. Our team has worked hard to deliver on those customer requests with an emphasis on the main reason customers come to TopicPulse: to find out precisely what stories their audiences are most engaged with right now.”